New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,930 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $194.13. 353,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.