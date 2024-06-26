New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,043,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,703 shares.The stock last traded at $22.21 and had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 106,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $323,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

