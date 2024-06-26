NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLCP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 23,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,439. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Featured Stories

