NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

