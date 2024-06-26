Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.74. 3,208,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,202,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

