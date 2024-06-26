Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.70

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Nitches Trading Down 79.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

