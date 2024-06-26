Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.