Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 820,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

