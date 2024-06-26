Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,852. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

