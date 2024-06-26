NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Shares Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th

Shares of NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.
NS Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NS Solutions
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.