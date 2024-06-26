NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Shares Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th

Shares of NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.