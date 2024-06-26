Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,231 shares during the period. NU makes up about 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,222,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,793,637. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

