Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.71

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 392990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of -177.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

