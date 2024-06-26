Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $160,440.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,652,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 306,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuvalent by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.