Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Position Reduced by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUEM remained flat at $28.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 39,855 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.