NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,601. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.39.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

