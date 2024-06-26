Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 319,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,316,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 676,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

