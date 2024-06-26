OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

