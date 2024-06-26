ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 0.5%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.54 and last traded at $80.58. Approximately 164,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,838,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

