Oppenheimer Raises Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $15.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 342.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVRA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

SVRA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,632,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Savara by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

