Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $72.42 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Orchid has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $1.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,783.58 or 1.00036838 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07300646 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,247,696.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.