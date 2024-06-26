Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 7,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
