PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. 1,277,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

