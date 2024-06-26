Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 1,020,904 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
