Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

PACB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 4,399,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,657. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

