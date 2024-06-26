Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

PK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 485,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,372. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

