Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after acquiring an additional 347,812 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 860,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

