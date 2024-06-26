Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,901. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.