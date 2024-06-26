Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. 495,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

