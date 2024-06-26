Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 104,432 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

