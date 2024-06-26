Parkside Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 290.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.76. 487,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $793.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $522.10 and a twelve month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

