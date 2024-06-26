Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,083 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,597,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,901,037. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

