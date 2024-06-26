Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Air Lease worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 60,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 330,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

