Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 9,395 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. 3,469,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,756,051. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

