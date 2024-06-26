Parkside Investments LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 142,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,866. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.