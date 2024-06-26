Paul Martin Purcell Sells 2,022 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,312,877.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

