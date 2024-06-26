Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,366,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,359 shares.The stock last traded at $118.86 and had previously closed at $125.03.

The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

