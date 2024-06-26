PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 485,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,849,100 shares of company stock worth $82,021,597 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

