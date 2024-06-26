PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Trimmed by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,891 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 8.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.23. 13,045,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,388. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

