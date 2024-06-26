Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,194. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

