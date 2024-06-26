Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 638,385 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048,799. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

