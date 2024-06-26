Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,449 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.34% of Toro worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. 937,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

