Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Takes $44.71 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,711,000. CDW accounts for about 3.2% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.13% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 459.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.13. 970,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $170.96 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.