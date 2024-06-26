Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,925. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.