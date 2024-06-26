PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

