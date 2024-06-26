PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 49.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. 4,776,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

