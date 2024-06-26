PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT remained flat at $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

