Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.0032.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.