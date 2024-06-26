Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,588 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 30,704,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,073,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

