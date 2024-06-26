PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
PHX Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHXHF remained flat at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
About PHX Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PHX Energy Services
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.