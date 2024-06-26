PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.78. The company has a market cap of C$439.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. In related news, Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. Insiders acquired 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

