Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.11. 12,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,837. The company has a market cap of C$322.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.93.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

